KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The High Court here has reportedly ordered the transfer of a 9,723 square metre parcel of land in Kuala Lumpur, where the Seri Pacific Hotel is located, to Umno within 30 days.

According to a report in the New Straits Times today, Justice Roz Mawar Rozain reportedly made the order after Umno’s counsel, Datuk Mohd Hafarizam Harun, informed the court that the party and the Federal Territories Land and Mines Office (PTG) had reached a settlement.

In her consent judgment, the judge reportedly confirmed that the land — previously registered under former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the late Tun Daim Zainuddin, Tun Musa Hitam and the late Tan Sri Sanusi Junid — was held in trust for Umno.

The property is identified as Grant 78154, Lot 40, Section 51, Kuala Lumpur.

“The land registered under the names of the trustees shall be vested and registered under Umno with full rights, interest and ownership in accordance with Section 9(b) of the Societies Act 1966,” she was quoted as saying.

She also reportedly directed the PTG to execute and register the transfer within 30 days under Section 420 of the National Land Code.

Datuk Mohd Hafarizam reportedly said the ruling resolved all issues, including objections from some trustees, and confirmed that PTG had consented to the application.

According to the report, Umno executive secretary Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan filed the originating summons on March 6 through the legal firm Messrs Hafarizam Wan & Aisha Mubarak.

In his affidavit, Sumali reportedly stated that Form Schedule 17, an application for consent to transfer, was signed by all four trustees on October 27, 2015, along with a statutory declaration dated October 22, 2015.

According to the report, Umno owns 85.88 per cent of Seri Pacific Corp Sdn Bhd, which operates the hotel through RHB Nominees Sdn Bhd.