KOTA KINABALU, June 24 — The two Sabah state assemblymen being investigated for alleged corruption linked to a mining licence scandal will have the opportunity to defend themselves in court, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Umno president said they should refute the allegations against them if they have their own witnesses and evidence.

“We place our trust in the enforcement agencies, especially the MACC, not just to investigate, but to present credible evidence and witnesses,” he said.

“If those two elements exist, then charges can be made,” he added.

Tanjung Batu assemblyman Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy and Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob were reportedly arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and released on bail.

They are expected to be charged in court at the end of this month.

Additionally, a businessman who had brought forward a series of videos that prompted the investigation is also expected to be charged.

Andi, who also serves as the assistant minister for industrial development and entrepreneurship in the Sabah government, was suspended from Umno in early 2023 for defying the party’s directive.

He was among five assemblymen who continued to support Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor during the “Kinabalu Move”, when Barisan Nasional Sabah withdrew its backing for the GRS-led state government.

When asked today if any further disciplinary action would be taken, Zahid responded: “What more do you want us to do?”

It remains unclear whether Andi will contest in the upcoming state election.

On the election front, Zahid said discussions with other parties were ongoing regarding possible cooperation.

“There are always discussions. We haven’t yet reached the stage of seat allocation discussions or efforts to avoid multi-party contests,” he said.

“We always hope for positive outcomes, it is always better to have more friends than enemies,” he added.