KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — The Sessions Court today set 15 days of trial next year beginning April 13, for the case involving FashionValet Sdn Bhd founders Datin Vivy Sofinas, known as Vivy and her husband Datuk Fadzarudin Shah Anuar, who are facing charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM8 million in investment funds from Khazanah Nasional Berhad (Khazanah) and Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB).

Judge Rosli Ahmad set the trial dates for April 13 to 17, May 18 to 22, and June 8 to 12, 2026.

“The trial will run for 15 days, and the court has set the next case mention for October 27,” said Rosli.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin requested the court fix the trial dates agreed upon by both the prosecution and defence. Lawyer M. Athimulan is representing the couple.

Wan Shaharuddin told the court that the prosecution will call 26 witnesses to testify.

The accused, both 37, were not present in court today as their attendance had been exempted.

On December 5 last year, Vivy and Fadzarudin pleaded not guilty to a charge of committing CBT in their capacity as directors of FashionValet Sdn Bhd. They were accused of misappropriating investment funds entrusted to them by Khazanah and PNB by transferring RM8 million from FashionValet Sdn Bhd’s company account to 30 Maple Sdn Bhd without the approval of FashionValet’s board of directors.

The offence was allegedly committed at Public Bank Berhad, Bukit Damansara Branch, 36-40 Medan Setia 2, Plaza Damansara, Bukit Damansara, here, on August 21, 2018.

The charge, framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code, provides for a minimum sentence of two years and a maximum of 20 years in jail, whipping, and a fine upon conviction.

They also pleaded not guilty to an alternative charge of jointly and dishonestly misusing company property, namely, RM8 million in investment funds from Khazanah and PNB belonging to FashionValet Sdn Bhd under Section 403 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code, which provides for an imprisonment of between six months and five years, along with caning and a fine upon conviction. — Bernama