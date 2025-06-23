MELAKA, June 23 — A nine-year-old girl has died at a private hospital here, with police investigating the case as a suspected incident of child abuse.

In a statement today, Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit said a report was received at about 10.15 am today, shortly after the attending doctor informed that the victim had been pronounced dead at 9.45 am.

He said the girl was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state by her stepfather.

“Preliminary examination found the victim had a broken leg and bruises on her head and body, raising suspicion of abuse,” he said. — Bernama