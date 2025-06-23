DALIAN (China), June 23 — The first two sets of Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) trains, along with two electric locomotives for cargo transportation under the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, are expected to be shipped out from Dalian, China to Malaysia in October this year.

The first batch of ECRL trains will be shipped by the manufacturer, CRRC Dalian Locomotive & Rolling Stock Co., Ltd (CRRC Dalian), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CRRC Corp, and the shipment is expected to take around one month to reach Malaysia.

CRRC Dalian vice-president Zhang Jian said the company will provide a “full life cycle service” for the ECRL fleet, covering the entire process — from product research and development, production and operation, to final maintenance and servicing.

“For the ECRL project, we can continue cooperating across the full life cycle in the future to ensure reliable operation of the trains on Malaysia’s railway lines,” he told the Malaysian media delegation at CRRC Dalian’s headquarters, here.

Dalian is a coastal city in northeastern China’s Liaoning Province, located about 800 km southeast of Beijing, known for its major port and strong manufacturing industry.

In August 2022, CRRC Dalian signed a supply contract with China Communications Construction (ECRL) Sdn Bhd (CCCECRL), the main contractor of the ECRL project, to deliver 11 train sets of EMUs and 12 electric locomotives.

Zhang said the trains will have completed factory commissioning in Dalian prior to shipment.

“Upon arrival, they will undergo testing on-site. The first EMU needs to undergo 8,000 km of testing, while the subsequent batch requires 5,000 km of testing,” he said.

The EMUs are designed to carry passengers at speeds of up to 160 km per hour (km/h), while the electric locomotives, operating at 120 km/h, will be used for cargo transportation.

Technical experts from CRRC Dalian will also be deployed to Malaysia to provide on-site servicing and training.

“There are two groups; one group will be responsible for the repair and maintenance of the EMUs and locomotives, and the other group will provide technical training to local personnel, helping them acquire maintenance skills,” he noted.

He said the company will also provide two-year warranty services for the EMUs and electric locomotives.

The arrival of the first trains by end-2025 will ensure readiness for the ECRL’s scheduled launch in 2027.

As of October 2020, CRRC Dalian has produced 12,800 locomotives across more than 70 diesel and 13 electric models, accounting for half of China’s total locomotive fleet.

Since its first export of mainline locomotives to Myanmar in 1993, CRRC Dalian has supplied rail vehicles to 27 countries, including Malaysia, South Africa, New Zealand, Argentina, Uzbekistan, India, Nigeria and Hong Kong. — Bernama