KANGAR, June 22 — Job seekers have been urged to be more open to challenges, by considering employment opportunities beyond their home states, rather than limiting themselves to local job options.

The Social Security Organisation’s (Socso) Employment Insurance System (SIP) Office head, Datuk Asri Ab Rahman, said that job seekers should adopt a more flexible mindset, and be willing to accept suitable job offers, even if they are located in other states, as long as the positions offer long-term prospects and stability.

“Sometimes, job mismatches occur, not due to a lack of opportunities, but because candidates are unwilling to relocate. However, such cases are relatively isolated and tend to occur only in specific states,” he told reporters after attending the opening ceremony of the MYFutureJobs Career, Education & Entrepreneurship Carnival — Perlis 2025, here yesterday.

The two-day career carnival, which began yesterday, was launched by Perlis State Secretary Datuk Rahimi Ismail.

Meanwhile, Socso, in a statement, said that a total of 74,576 job seekers nationwide have successfully secured employment through placement programmes conducted in collaboration with various stakeholders.

“This achievement not only demonstrates the commitment of all involved in enhancing employment opportunities, but also offers new hope for job seekers to build a better future, through ongoing collaborative efforts,” it said.

It also noted that between January and June 13, Perlis Socso organised 33 open interview programmes, resulting in 522 individuals successfully securing new employment.

It added that a total of 14 individuals received Socso benefits, amounting to RM239,732.90, in conjunction with the carnival’s opening ceremony yesterday.

The benefits were provided under the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4) and the Self-Employed Social Security Act 2017 (Act 789), covering various categories, including temporary disability benefit, permanent disability benefit, Survivors’ Pension, and Invalidity Pension. — Bernama