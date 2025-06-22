SHAH ALAM, June 22 — The police are investigating a viral video showing an individual resembling former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah, allegedly linked to the receipt of financial aid from a person with the title ‘Datuk’.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the video, which began circulating on the TikTok social media platform on June 20, was fake and had been manipulated using artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

“The video, which purportedly links the former police chief to the receipt of financial assistance from an individual named Datuk Abdul Ghani, and that the money had been deposited into a bank account, is completely untrue and baseless.

“The Subang Jaya District Police Headquarters stresses that the 13th Inspector-General of Police never issued any statement as depicted in the video,” he said in a statement today.

Hussein said Acryl Sani had lodged a police report denying that the video contained any official statement from him.

He also advised the public not to share the video and urged them to verify the authenticity of any content before believing or disseminating it on social media.

“Selangor police take seriously the misuse of technology, such as AI, for the purpose of fraud or slander that could damage the reputation of any party. Firm action will be taken against those involved in spreading this fake content,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 419 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama