MERSING, June 22 – A viral video showing a man in black attempting to turn off the ignition of a motorcycle ridden by two teenagers near a school in Endau here has been confirmed to involve an on-duty police officer, Mersing police said today.

According to the Mersing District Police Headquarters, the officer was conducting an inspection after observing that the motorcycle lacked a registration plate, had a modified exhaust, and was emitting excessive noise.

“Investigations revealed that the individual in black was an on-duty police officer who was attempting to inspect the motorcycle ridden by the two males,” said Mersing Deputy Police Chief DSP Mohd Hasrudi Mohd Zain in a statement.

The 13-second video, recorded at a traffic light near Sekolah Kebangsaan Bandar Endau by a car behind them, captured the officer approaching a motorcycle carrying two teenagers wearing school T-shirts.

The officer had attempted to stop the motorcycle, but the two teenagers were then seen running a red light while attempting to escape, before being pursued.

Hasrudi explained that the laws permit officers to stop and inspect vehicles suspected to be involved in traffic offences.

“The police officer’s actions fall under Section 58(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which permits the stopping and inspection of motor vehicles at any reasonable time, and Section 24(1)(b) of the Police Act 1967,” he said.

The police also advised the public not to speculate on the incident, which has sparked discussion online.



