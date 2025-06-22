KOTA BARU, June 22 — The Sessions Court here today sentenced four traditional medicine practitioners to three years in prison after finding them guilty of assaulting a lecturer and causing permanent blindness in his left eye four years ago.

Judge Mohd Zul Zaqikudin Zulkifli delivered the verdict after the prosecution successfully proved their case beyond reasonable doubt against Mohd Shamsul Izwan Midin, 37, known as ‘Wae Selamos’; Muhammad Firdaus Mohd Adnan, 37, known as Tok Singa; Idrees Ishak, 46; and Mohd Eric Mohd Ramli, 39, at the end of the trial.

The four men were charged under Section 325 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same code, with intentionally inflicted severe injuries that led to the permanent loss of vision in the left eye of the victim, Ahmad Shahrill ‘Ariff Zainol, 43, at 4 am, Aug 5, 2021, at a homestay on Jalan Sultan Yahya Petra.

The judge allowed a request from lawyer Mohd Azrul Hasyimi, who represented all four men, to stay the sentence pending the outcome of their appeal.

The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Kamarul Hasyime Rosli. — Bernama