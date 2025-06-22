KOTA BHARU, June 22 — The Public Works Department (JKR) is reviewing the final report of the Pavement Condition Assessment (PCA) to plan road repair works, including along critical routes such as the East-West Highway (JRTB), says Public Works director-general Datuk Roslan Ismail.

He said the PCA was essential for identifying damaged pavement sections and determining the most suitable maintenance methods to ensure that available allocations were utilised optimally.

“For the Gerik–Jeli stretch of the JRTB, the PCA has been conducted since March 13 using advanced technologies such as the Multi Laser Profiler and Falling Weight Deflectometer.

“We began the assessment earlier this year, and it is now in its final stage. Based on the PCA report, we will use the existing allocation of RM55 million for repair works. If that is insufficient, we will apply for additional funding,” he told reporters after officiating the annual general meeting of the Kelantan chapter of the Malaysian Malay Contractors Association here today.

Commenting further, Roslan said that it was impossible to repair the entire route in a short period due to the high cost and potential disruption to other infrastructure projects.

“In this regard, we agree with the suggestion made by the Perak Menteri Besar, which aligns with JKR’s aspirations. We have long had plans in place, but it must be understood that the country’s funding system follows a ‘whole of nation’ approach, where allocations are distributed comprehensively and according to annual priorities.

“God willing, with the support from the state government and emphasis from the Works Minister, we have submitted an application for phased improvements,” he said.

The 215-kilometre JRTB, which links Gerik in Perak to Jeli in Kelantan, has been identified as a strategic route frequently damaged due to weather conditions and heavy traffic flow.

Roslan emphasised that any road repair works would be carried out prudently to avoid overlap or interference with other ongoing development projects.

“We want every ringgit spent to have the best possible impact for the people,” he said. — Bernama