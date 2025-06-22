KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today congratulated the Maresmaf Wind Orchestra (Mawo) from Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) Ulul Albab Felda Trolak for winning the Golden Diploma Award at the 2025 International Wind Orchestra Festival held in Prague, Czech Republic.

He described the achievement as a source of pride for the Felda community and all Malaysians.

“Just imagine, this young generation of Felda has only recently revived the orchestra, yet they’ve already proven that Felda children are truly MENDONIA (global recognition)!” he said in a post on social media.

Mawo’s success also brought glory to the nation, outperforming seven other orchestra groups from six countries in the Middle Class category, making it the sole representative from Asia to triumph on the international stage.

Meanwhile, Felda, in a statement, said that Mawo was awarded the highest score by the professional jury, based on the quality of performance, technical competence, and mastery of international-class musical compositions.

The festival, held on June 20 and 21, featured 13 orchestra groups from 11 countries, with Malaysia proudly standing as the sole representative from Asia.

The competition was divided into three categories — Lower Class, Middle Class, and Higher Class — based on the level of difficulty of the musical pieces and the technical capabilities of the participants.

“Mawo’s success demonstrates that an education grounded in the Ulul Albab philosophy, combined with Felda’s commitment to nurturing the potential of the younger generation, can produce world-class talent,” it said.

It also noted that the achievement not only brought pride to MRSM and Felda communities, but also served as an inspiration to rural youth, proving that there are no limits to success on the global stage.

Mawo ensemble is scheduled to arrive back home at 2pm tomorrow. — Bernama