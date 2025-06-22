KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that Malaysia as a sovereign country should be able to speak up and take a stand over US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

Anwar defended Iran's retaliation against Israel's attacks, but at the same time called for justice, peace and an end to violence.

As an “independent and sovereign country,” Anwar said, "Malaysia has to speak our stance.”

The prime minister’s remarks were from an audio recording made today in Kuching, Sarawak.

Earlier, Anwar said Israel should not act provocatively and violently towards other countries, and said it was quite fair that Iran chose to fight and respond to Israel's attacks.

The situation has now become murkier due to interference from external countries including the US, he said.

Anwar also stressed the importance of human lives and justice, as well as the impact of the war globally.

“If the Strait of Hormuz is closed, that will be a big problem to the global economy," he said.

Previously, Anwar had also said Malaysia as a sovereign nation must stand up for Iran's right to retaliate to uphold its dignity.

On June 13, Israel launched airstrikes on Iran's nuclear and missile facilities, while Iran retaliated with missiles.

The two countries have been engaged in combat for more than a week now.

Newswire Reuters today reported that the ongoing conflict has resulted in Iran recording at least 430 deaths and 3,500 injured persons, while Israel has recorded 24 civilian deaths and 1,272 injured.

Today, the US carried out airstrikes on nuclear facilities in Iran, with US president Donald Trump saying that the strikes had taken out three main nuclear sites there.

Israel was previously reported saying that its strikes have delayed Iran's potential to develop a nuclear weapon by at least two or three years, while Iran has said its nuclear programme has peaceful aims.