LUMUT, June 15 — Malaysia upholds the sovereign rights of all nations, including Iran, which was the victim of a recent Israeli attack, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said Malaysia, as a sovereign nation, must stand with Iran in its act of retaliation against Israel, to defend its rights and national dignity.

“That is why I told my Cabinet colleagues, Malaysia must demonstrate its strength. We are an independent, sovereign nation, and we must stand up for the rights of our friends, including Iran, which has been wronged. We defend Iran’s right to retaliate in order to uphold its national dignity,” he said.

The Prime Minister said this at the closing ceremony of the Perak MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025, at Lumut Waterfront, here, today.

On Friday, the Israeli military launched airstrikes on Iran, targeting several nuclear and missile facilities, resulting in the deaths of several Iranian military commanders and senior scientists.

In retaliation, Iran fired ballistic missiles at multiple locations in Israeli-occupied territory, causing fatalities, injuries, and damage to buildings.

According to a report by Iran’s Tasnim news agency, cited by Anadolu Ajansi (AA), Israel launched another attack early Sunday morning, targeting the Iran’s Defence Ministry headquarters in Tehran. — Bernama