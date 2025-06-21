KANGAR, June 21 — The elder brother and younger sister of an 11-year-old girl believed to have been abused by their biological parents are now under the care of their paternal grandparents, while the victim is still being treated at the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) here.

Perlis Social Welfare Department (JKM) director Ku Chik Ku Mat Esa said the department would take steps to obtain an interim custody order and identify suitable family members to care for the children. If no suitable guardian is found, they will be placed under JKM’s care.

“Perlis JKM has sent a counsellor to meet the victim’s siblings, a 12-year-old brother and a one-year-old sister, who are now with their paternal grandparents and are in good condition,” he told reporters after the Perlis state government’s monthly assembly, here today.

Ku Chik said the 11-year-old girl is currently under the care of HTF Paediatric Unit, where doctors are treating her injuries and assessing her cognitive development.

Meanwhile, he said the department would also be meeting other family members to assess their acceptance of the situation and any trauma they may be experiencing.

On Thursday, Bernama reported that police detained a married couple at a house in Arau early yesterday morning on suspicion of abusing their 11-year-old biological daughter since 2023. The couple has been remanded for six days starting yesterday for further investigation.

Arau district police chief Supt Ahmad Mohsin Md Rodi was quoted as saying that the 37-year-old couple was arrested at 1.30 am after Perlis JKM received a complaint from a member of the public.

In the Bernama report, Ahmad Mohsin said a medical examination at HTF revealed that the girl sustained injuries to the head, lips, chest, right rib, back, arms and calves, believed to be from being hit with blunt objects and scalded by hot water. — Bernama

* If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).