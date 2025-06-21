KOTA KINABALU, June 21 — Integrity must be upheld across all levels of administration and leadership in Sabah to maintain public trust in government institutions, said Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman.

He said it is his aspiration to see the state governed with integrity, accountability and wisdom, supported by sustainable development plans that prioritise the people’s well-being.

“I believe with strong leadership and the support of the people, Sabah will continue to grow and prosper,” he said in a special address in conjunction with his 74th official birthday here today.

He delivered the address at the 2025 Sabah Investiture Ceremony at Istana Seri Kinabalu, where 60 individuals received state awards, medals and honours.

Also present were Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and other state leaders.

Tun Musa emphasised the need to strengthen development efforts to ensure sustainable and inclusive progress, through close cooperation between the government and the people.

He also stressed the importance of addressing global challenges through progressive approaches, including the promotion of technological innovation, development of quality human capital, and the building of a resilient economy

“Building a dynamic and competitive society is crucial to ensuring the long-term sustainability of the state’s development,” he said.

He further called for continued unity among the people, describing it as the foundation for peace and progress in Sabah.

Tun Musa also commended Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and his Cabinet for their commitment to advancing the state in line with a more inclusive and sustainable development agenda.

Sabah Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim led today’s honours list after being conferred the Seri Panglima Darjah Kinabalu (SPDK), which carries the title “Datuk Seri Panglima”.

Businessmen Datuk Ahmad Fuad Md Ali and Datuk Albert Lim Yu Ming were also awarded the SPDK.

A total of 37 individuals received the Panglima Gemilang Darjah Kinabalu (PGDK), which confers the title “Datuk”. Among the recipients were Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Dr Fuziah Salleh and Kapayan assemblyman Jannie Lasimbang.

Other PGDK recipients included Senator Anna Bell@Suzieana Perian, Sabah Parks director Dr Maklarin Lakim, Amanah Sabah chairman Lahirul Latigu, Kota Kinabalu High Court Judge Alexander Siew How Wai, Sabah Special Branch chief SAC Abdul Rahman Ishak, State Health director Dr Maria Suleiman, and veteran journalist Emin Madi of Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Sabah Bureau.

The first session of the investiture ceremony also saw five individuals receiving the Ahli Setia Darjah Kinabalu (ASDK), four each receiving the Ahli Darjah Kinabalu (ADK) and Bintang Setia Kinabalu (BSK), and six receiving the Justice of the Peace (JP) title.

Earlier, Musa, accompanied by his wife Toh Puan Faridah Tussin, attended the parade held in conjunction with the official birthday celebration of the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah at Padang Merdeka. — Bernama