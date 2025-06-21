KUCHING, June 21 — A van and a sedan were completely destroyed in Betong, while a hatchback was partially damaged in a separate incident in Bandar Baru Samariang here, yesterday morning.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the first distress call was received at 10.59am regarding the fire along Jalan Bebuling in Betong.

The second incident, which occurred in a residential area in Bandar Baru Samariang, Kuching, was reported about 50 minutes later.

Petra Jaya firefighters extinguish the fire from on hatchback in Bandar Baru Semariang. — Picture courtesy of Fire and Rescue Department

“In Betong, the fire involved a van and a sedan that were 100 per cent destroyed, and a motorcycle parked nearby was 10 per cent damaged.

“In Kuching at Bandar Baru Samariang, the hatchback was about 60 per cent destroyed,” Bomba said.

Firefighters responded swiftly to both scenes and managed to extinguish the flames.

No casualties were reported in either incident. — The Borneo Post