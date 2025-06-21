KOTA KINABALU, June 21 — The review of e-commerce legislation, which began in April last year to develop a more responsive legal framework for regulating the industry and protecting consumer interests, is expected to be completed by August.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the review is now in its final phase before the recommendations are submitted to the Cabinet for approval and subsequently tabled in Parliament for the drafting or amendment of relevant laws.

He said the key laws under the ministry’s jurisdiction include the Consumer Protection Act 1999 and the Electronic Commerce Act 2006.

“Our aim is to finalise the review by the end of this year, including securing Cabinet approval on whether to introduce a new legal framework or amend existing laws to make them more conducive, comprehensive, and relevant to current challenges,” he told reporters after launching the Sabah-level 2025 Business Digitalisation Programme at Universiti Malaysia Sabah today.

Armizan added that the review also seeks to identify gaps in existing legislation, assess regulatory scope, and benchmark Malaysia’s e-commerce laws against international practices

He said the review also considers issues and needs of both the industry and consumers, and will propose new legislation or amendments along with the most effective regulatory approach for Malaysia’s e-commerce landscape.

“At present, there is no direct regulation of platform operators or sellers in the e-commerce space. No decision has been made yet on whether to introduce a licensing regime or adopt a compliance-based approach.

“Our objective is not merely to establish a legal framework, but to create a regulatory mechanism that supports the growth of businesses using e-commerce platforms. We do not want future legislation to become a hindrance to the sector’s potential,” he said.

Armizan also announced that a townhall session with industry players will be held on July 17 to gather feedback and input on the proposed regulatory framework.

He said several engagement sessions have already taken place, involving 63 entities from the public and private sectors, as well as industry representatives, in addition to surveys with e-commerce firms and users.

“All feedback obtained from these engagements and the review process will be thoroughly analysed and consolidated into comprehensive policy recommendations,” he said.

Armizan noted that the e-commerce sector is projected to generate RM1.65 trillion in revenue this year. — Bernama