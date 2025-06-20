IPOH, June 20 — Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) achieved its highest position in the QS World University Rankings 2026, rising 18 places to secure the 251st spot among 8,467 institutions evaluated globally.

In a statement today, the university said it recorded gains across all indicators, with notable progress in Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Citations per Faculty, and Sustainability.

“They also underscore the university’s deep focus on industry-relevant research and talent development, cornerstones of its long-term roadmap.

“UTP’s close collaboration with Petronas and other industry partners continues to foster a dynamic ecosystem that bridges academic excellence with real-world application,” the statement read.

UTP president Ir Mohamed Firouz Asnan, as quoted in the statement, said the milestone affirms UTP’s reputation among the world’s top institutions and, more significantly, positions UTP as Malaysia’s number one private university.

He said UTP’s continued ascent reflects its strategic vision to be at the forefront of technology education and research, enabling a better future for all.

“This achievement is a testament to the tireless efforts of our faculty, staff, and students, along with the strength of our partnerships with industry and academic institutions worldwide. It demonstrates our deep-rooted commitment to quality education, innovation, and global engagement.

“As we chart the next phase of UTP’s journey, this global recognition strengthens our resolve to become not only Malaysia’s leading university, but also a world-class, hyper-focused, cutting-edge engineering institution anchored in societal impact, sustainability, and industry-driven innovation,” he said.

According to Mohamed Firouz, the recognition comes at a pivotal moment for UTP as the university embarks on a transformation programme that introduces a new approach in educating its students as well as realigning its research focus to address the grand challenges faced by society.

“These rankings show how far we’ve come in delivering value beyond campus. Above all, this reflects our identity as an institution that develops breakthrough solutions across the broader ecosystem, driving transformation in industries and societies and shaping a better future,” he added. — Bernama