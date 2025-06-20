PUTRAJAYA, June 20 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan will lead Malaysia’s delegation to the 51st Session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting in Istanbul, Turkiye, from June 21 to 22, 2025.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement released yesterday, said that the meeting will involve the participation of foreign ministers and representatives from 57 OIC Member States.

“The Foreign Minister will deliver a National Statement highlighting Malaysia’s views and position on issues of common concern under the OIC, such as the situation in Palestine and their rights to self-determination,” said the ministry.

The National Statement will also address the rise of Islamophobia and all forms of hatred towards religion, emphasise economic cooperation, and initiatives that Malaysia has undertaken in pursuing the objectives of the OIC, it added.

With the theme of “OIC in a Transforming World”, this meeting is expected to deliberate and agree on common approaches for addressing the political, socio-economic, and cultural challenges faced by the Ummah, through the adoption of the Istanbul Declaration and nearly 146 proposed resolutions, the ministry stated.

The meeting also serves as a platform to expand cooperation and solidarity among OIC Member States in promoting peace and security for the Ummah and the global community at large, particularly amid the current escalating tensions in the Middle East region, it said. — Bernama