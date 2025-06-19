KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof will embark on an official visit to Uzbekistan and Russia from June 20 to 28 to strengthen bilateral economic relations and explore cooperation in energy and high technology.

This will be his first official visit to both countries as deputy prime minister and includes meetings with senior government leaders, bilateral talks, and site visits to strategic facilities such as energy infrastructure and innovation hubs.

In Uzbekistan, the visit aims to build on ties renewed during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit to Malaysia earlier this year.

In the capital Tashkent, Fadillah — who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation — is expected to pay a courtesy call on President Mirziyoyev and hold a bilateral meeting with Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamahmudov to enhance energy cooperation.

According to the ministry’s itinerary, Fadillah will also deliver the keynote address at the Malaysia-Uzbekistan Business Forum 2025, aimed at linking businesses from both countries.

Malaysia-Uzbekistan trade reached RM369.8 million (US$80.9 million) in 2024, with Malaysia enjoying a surplus of RM360.3 million (US$78.9 million), according to news reports.

Malaysia’s main exports to Uzbekistan include palm oil, palm-based oleochemicals, processed food, coffee, margarine, shortening and coconut oil, while key imports are fertilisers, fruits and textiles.

Fadillah’s visit to Russia begins on June 24, where he will meet Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

A key highlight will be the exchange of a non-disclosure agreement between MyPower Corp and Russia’s state nuclear agency Rosatom, as Malaysia continues assessing nuclear energy as part of its net-zero emissions goal by 2050.

Fadillah is also expected to visit Rosatom’s nuclear facilities in St Petersburg.

The visit comes on the heels of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s state visit to Russia in May, during which President Vladimir Putin pledged joint ventures in natural gas and peaceful nuclear energy, including expanding Petronas’s operations in the country.

Malaysia and Russia established diplomatic ties in 1967.

In 2024, Russia was Malaysia’s ninth-largest trading partner in Europe, with trade totalling RM11.46 billion (US$2.48 billion). Major Malaysian exports to Russia included electrical and electronic products, machinery and parts, and processed food. — Bernama