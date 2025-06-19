ISKANDAR PUTERI, June 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government would not raise the price of RON95 petrol following the increase in global oil prices and the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

He said the decision was taken because of its impact on the people and the country’s economy.

“Price fluctuations for oil are a common feature, but the latest spike was particularly abrupt and was triggered by the recent Israeli military assault on Iran.

“Previously, oil prices were low, but the increase this time has been quite sharp. The recent price hike is partly due to increased demand and also contributes to national revenue,” he told reporters after attending a close-door Johor PKR leadership event held at the Mall of Medini here today.

Anwar attended in his capacity as the PKR president.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, assured that there would be no immediate changes to domestic oil prices.

He said that any future price adjustments would be made after taking into account the needs and financial capacity of the people.

Previously, it was reported that oil prices could soar to US$130 (RM553) per barrel if Iran decides to close the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran was considering closing the strait in response to the Israeli attack.

The strait handles 20 per cent of global oil shipments and 80 per cent of oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade for Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On a separate matter, Anwar denied that he knew the names of three senior policemen whose names will be presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar for the next Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

He said that he will have to check.

Earlier today, it was reported that the names of three IGP candidates to replace Tan Sri Razarudin Husain have been sent to Istana Negara.

Razarudin will end his contract on June 22 after two years at the helm of the country’s police force.

It is understood that the three names mentioned are Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay; Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim and Special Branch director Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail.