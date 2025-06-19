SEREMBAN, June 19 — Police have arrested three of the six trainees who escaped from the Narcotics Addiction Rehabilitation Centre (Puspen) in Jelebu two days ago.

Jelebu police chief Supt Azizan Said said the three men, two aged 36 and one aged 42, were apprehended along Jalan Kongkoi at around noon today.

“So far, four of the escapees have been caught. We are still tracking down the remaining two, identified as V. Manimaran, 38, whose last known address is in Taman Seri Bernam, Selangor, and K. Mohanarajh, 25, from Taman Bertuah, Perak,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, another 35-year-old escapee was arrested within 24 hours of the incident near the Rotan Titi Cane factory in Kongkoi, about five kilometres from the centre.

Police received a report about the escape at around 1am and immediately launched an operation with the assistance of sniffer dogs and personnel from the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) Jelebu.

The case is being investigated under Sections 223 and 224 of the Penal Code. — Bernama