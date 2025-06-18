SEPANG, June 18 — The National AI Office (Naio) will submit its proposals on artificial intelligence (AI) laws to the Digital Ministry by the end of this month.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said Naio has been tasked with submitting its recommendations on AI legislation to help develop a comprehensive governance framework.

“The Ministry of Digital has commenced the process by holding dialogues with the industry...and right now, we are engaging and interacting with all the relevant ministries and agencies.

“Once I get the suggestions from the Naio, we will put up a paper to the Cabinet. We will seek its guidance as to what to do next. If that paper is passed and accepted by the Cabinet, we will have to start work on the bill itself,” he told reporters after launching the RAI Portal here today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said yesterday stated that Malaysia is studying to develop AI legislation to address legal complexities in the digital age.

She said she has written to Gobind to propose a meeting between the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) and the Digital Ministry to initiate a discussion on drafting new AI laws.

According to Azalina, Malaysia has no specific laws focused on AI because, unlike traditional technologies, AI operates on an entirely different platform. — Bernama