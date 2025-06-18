GUA MUSANG, June 18 — A man had a terrifying experience when the car he was driving caught fire after skidding and crashing into a concrete barrier along Jalan Sungai Asap B here yesterday.

Gua Musang District Police Chief Supt Sik Choon Foo in a statement here today said in the 9.15pm incident, the engine of the Honda Accord driven by the 25-year-old man began to spark and then ignited.

He said police were alerted to the road accident involving a car travelling from Kampung Limau Kasturi towards Gua Musang.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the driver had lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid and crash into a concrete block at the roadside.

Due to the impact, the driver sustained minor chest injuries and was taken to Gua Musang Hospital for initial treatment,” he said. — Bernama