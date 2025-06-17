BESUT, June 17 — A three-year-old girl was found drowned in an irrigation canal near her grandmother’s home in Kampung Bukit Kenak Tok Kundur, Jerteh, on Monday evening, according to Sinar Harian.

Besut district police chief Superintendent Azamuddin Ahmad @ Abu said police received a report about the incident from the girl’s father at 8.53pm the same day.

The victim, identified as Intan Inara Mohammad Hariz Husaini, is believed to have exited through the back door of her grandmother’s house and played alone in the backyard unnoticed.

“On the day of the incident, the victim was visiting her grandmother’s house with her family.

“However, around 6.10pm, the victim was found floating in an irrigation canal about 300 metres from the house by her uncle, who then rushed her to Besut Hospital.

“A medical officer confirmed that she had died,” Azamuddin said in a statement, as reported by Sinar Harian.

He added that a post-mortem was conducted yesterday to determine the cause of death, and the case has been classified as sudden death.

Azamuddin urged parents to always monitor the movements of young children, especially in risky areas.

“Children’s safety is a shared responsibility. We urge parents to increase supervision to prevent such incidents from recurring,” he said, according to the Malay-language daily.

Police also cautioned the public against making any speculations or spreading unverified information that could disrupt investigations.

Members of the public with information on crimes in the area are encouraged to contact the Besut district police headquarters at 09-6956222.