KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Police have classified the shooting of two men outside a shopping mall along Jalan Loke Yew in Cheras shortly after midnight as murder.

Deputy Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad said the investigation is ongoing, with efforts underway to determine the motive and identify the suspects.

“The case is being probed under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said in a media statement.

The victims, both local men in their 40s, died at the scene after a group of men in ski masks opened fire from inside a vehicle.

Police called on members of the public with information to come forward by contacting the Cheras police hotline at 03-9284 5050 / 5051 or the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999.