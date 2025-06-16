KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — The family of Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh today pressed for updates and answers on the police’s investigation into her disappearance two months ago while she was on the way to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The family also asked when Malaysian police would alert the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) about her case.

Speaking on behalf of Ling’s family, their lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo noted that the police have no leads after recording the statements of 47 persons in its investigation on her April 9 disappearance.

Sangeet said Ling’s family had over the past six weeks provided information beyond what was requested, but that there was no feedback on investigations into the information given.

Sangeet listed six questions to the police regarding the case, including whether the police had thoroughly questioned MACC officers.

“Have the PDRM determined the nature of information that Pamela was providing to MACC and who were interested parties? Have statements been taken from them?” she asked in a statement today.

Sangeet said Ling’s family was informed a few weeks ago that one of the cars seen on close circuit television (CCTV) footage was found abandoned near the Thai border, and that no updates have been given on forensic testing of items found in the car.

“Given the obvious possibility that she was taken across the border, the family was last informed (a few weeks ago) that Interpol had not yet been alerted,” she said, asking what the police are waiting for regarding alerting Interpol.

She also asked if the police had complied with its own standard operating procedures (SOPs) in missing persons cases, and if it had asked for expert assistance if it required such aid.

Ling had been scheduled to appear at the MACC headquarters on April 9 for investigations in a money laundering case, but went missing after her ride via the e-hailing app Grab was intercepted by unidentified persons in several vehicles.

Ling’s lawyer filed a police report on the same day after she failed to appear at the MACC headquarters, and the police are investigating her case as a missing persons case.