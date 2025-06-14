KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — The lawyer representing Datin Pamela Ling, who was abducted more than two months ago, has urged police to make public the CCTV footage and images of her kidnappers in a bid to revive the stalled investigation.

Lawyer N. Sivananthan expressed deep frustration over the lack of progress in the case, revealing that police had informed him last week they still had no leads.

“It’s very frustrating, they have told me they have no leads whatsoever towards locating her or finding out what happened to her,” Sivananthan told Malaysiakini today.

He said it was difficult to understand why police were still withholding footage and visuals of the abduction, which took place on April 9 near the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya.

“At this stage, I don’t understand why the police can’t release the images to ask the public whether anyone can recognise them.

“What have they got to lose at this stage?” he added.

Ling was in a Grab vehicle heading to meet anti-graft investigators when the car was intercepted by five other vehicles just as it neared the MACC premises.

At a press conference on May 8, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa confirmed investigators had retrieved CCTV recordings of the incident.

He said the footage suggested that at least eight individuals were involved in the abduction, including two men seen wearing police vests.

Police believe the suspects were impersonating law enforcement personnel.

A photofit of one of the suspects was also produced, but according to Rusdi, its low resolution rendered it of little use.

Police had arrested Ling’s husband Datuk Seri Thomas Hah Tiing Siu in connection with the case, but he was released the next day after the Putrajaya Magistrates’ Court denied their request for a remand order.

The Kuala Lumpur police have yet to respond to queries on whether they intend to release images of the suspects to the public.