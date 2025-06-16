KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has uncovered a suspected misappropriation of approximately RM26 million in public donations by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), believed to have occurred over the past decade.

According to Berita Harian (BH), the alleged abuse of funds — which spans from 2015 to 2025 — was discovered following the arrest of five individuals, including the NGO’s chairman, secretary, treasurer, finance officer, and another staff member.

The arrests were made under Op Serantau, in an operation led by the Selangor MACC, with raids conducted across Selangor, Melaka, and Penang beginning last Thursday.

All five suspects are currently under a seven-day remand. Four of them will be held until Wednesday, while the fifth — the chairman — remains in custody until Thursday, following a court order granted in Melaka on June 13.

A source familiar with the investigation said the suspects are believed to have siphoned off donations received from the public, using them for personal gain. Their methods allegedly included transferring funds into personal bank accounts and purchasing jewellery, vehicles, property, land, and cryptocurrency.

“The operation’s findings point to similar patterns seen in the Aman Palestin case,” the source told BH.

The suspects are also believed to have redirected funds intended for humanitarian projects — including surplus money from the construction of wells in Syria — for personal use. Additionally, some of the misappropriated funds were reportedly channelled through the NGO’s accounts to provide loans to staff members.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the arrests when contacted by BH.

He said the commission had seized various assets worth more than RM8 million, including over RM1 million in cash, jewellery valued at around RM100,000, approximately RM650,000 in cryptocurrency, and four properties worth more than RM1.4 million.

In addition, 14 bank accounts holding close to RM5 million have been frozen pending further investigation.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 409 of the Penal Code for criminal breach of trust. Earlier reports indicated that the chairman was also being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 for abuse of power.