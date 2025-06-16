IPOH, June 16 — Police have recorded the statement of a male teacher who allegedly posted offensive remarks on social media related to the fatal crash involving 15 Universiti Perguruan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students in Gerik on June 9.

Manjung police chief ACP Hasbullah Abd Rahman said the teacher came to the Manjung District Police Headquarters at 10 am to provide his statement, which lasted about three hours.

“We will refer the case to the Deputy Public Prosecutor after the investigation paper is completed,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

The case is classified under Section 504 of the Penal Code, which deals with intentional insult with an intent to provoke a breach of peace, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities or network services.

Hasbullah was reported as saying that police received a report on June 11 regarding the post, which was made from a Facebook account under the name “Khalid Yunus”. — Bernama