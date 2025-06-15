KOTA KINABALU, June 15 — Sabah Umno has welcomed Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s (GRS) readiness to contest in the upcoming 17th State Election (PRN17), but stressed that any political cooperation must be grounded in sincerity, mutual respect, and shared values — not convenience or a mere hunger for power.

Sabah Umno chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, responding to recent remarks by GRS deputy secretary-general Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, said such statements were part of the democratic competition between parties operating in the same political space.

“In principle, this is nothing extraordinary. In fact, it reflects a healthy democracy, where ideas and policies are tested in the open,” Bung Moktar said in a statement on Sunday.

However, he firmly asserted that Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah would not shape their political direction based on cues from others, nor would they wait for a “green light” to determine their next move.“Any cooperation must be evaluated through a broader lens — political legitimacy, strategic autonomy, and, most importantly, sincerity in partnership,” he said.

He emphasized that BN remains open to cooperation, but only with allies who are genuinely committed — not only in signing agreements, but in respecting their partners and delivering on shared policies.

“BN will not collaborate merely to strengthen numbers or support a fragile grip on power. Partnerships built on paper but lacking real trust and action are like houses built on mud — they might stand briefly, but they collapse under pressure,” he said.

He added that the coalition had learned from past experiences, which showed that alliances without true intent only lead to weak, inconsistent, and untrustworthy governments.

Commenting on the challenge posed by GRS, Bung Moktar said Sabah Umno is prepared to face it head-on through democratic means.

“If GRS is ready, we welcome the contest. Democracy thrives on competition. Let the people decide who truly deserves their trust — not through borrowed support or shortcuts, but through proven strength and sincerity,” he said.

He also called on Sabahans — particularly the youth and politically conscious middle class — to re-evaluate the political choices before them.

“BN Sabah returns not with empty slogans, but with a tested record. We have governed, we have been tested, and now we return with a renewed resolve — not to repeat the past, but to do better,” he said.

“Ultimately, political legitimacy does not lie solely in seat counts. It lies in the people’s belief in the sincerity of our struggle,” he concluded.

Armizan has called for GRS to face off against BN in the upcoming state election.

The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister said a direct contest would allow voters to decide who should govern Sabah, aligning with Bung Moktar’s preference for BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) to compete without GRS.

“Everyone must respect Bung Moktar’s stance. No one should dismiss his autonomy as Sabah Umno chief,” Armizan said in a statement on Saturday. — The Borneo Post