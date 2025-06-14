KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — A man died while two of his friends were injured after being shot at a restaurant in Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Brickfields here, last night.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said in the incident at about 10.50 pm, the three local men aged between 30 and 50 were eating with several friends before being approached by two men on a motorcycle who fired several shots at them.

“One of the victims was confirmed dead at the scene due to gunshots and his body was sent to the University Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) for a post-mortem.

“Two other victims are receiving treatment at PPUM with one of them suffering serious injuries while the other sustained minor injuries,” he told reporters at the scene early this morning.

Ku Mashariman said further investigations are underway including examining closed-circuit camera footage, identifying the motive for the incident and the suspects involved.

“There is nothing to alarm the public at this time and the police will investigate this case from various angles.

“Members of the public with information about the incident are advised to contact the police or the nearest police station to assist in the investigation,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama