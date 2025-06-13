KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli today bid farewell to his office in Putrajaya, seemingly turning down Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s public offer for him to remain in Cabinet.

In a post on X, Rafizi shared a group picture of his ministerial staff, saying he was packing up and settling final matters.

“I want to take this opportunity to introduce several people who have worked closely with me on the economic initiatives under the Ministry of Economy,” he said.

He paid tribute to five key policy officers in his team, describing them as professionals he had persuaded to leave promising careers to serve in government.

“From chilli to semiconductors, the startup ecosystem, JSSEZ, NETR, to progressive wages and RMK13 – they helped turn my ideas into workable policies,” Rafizi said.

“I have learned a lot from them – perhaps more than they have learned from me,” he added.

He named Azraai Bahari Nasruddin, Benjamin Quek, James Chai, Ismat Qayyum and Haqimi Zamri – all with first-class degrees and backgrounds in law, medicine, tech, finance and social enterprise.

On June 9, Anwar told the media that Rafizi had performed well and would be retained if he agreed.

Rafizi, however, has not made any public statement about staying on in government and has now cleared out of his ministerial office.



