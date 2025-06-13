KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Malaysia has once again reaffirmed its position as the world’s leading Muslim-friendly travel destination, clinching the ‘Top Muslim-Friendly Destination of the Year’ title in the Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI) 2025, marking a decade of dominance since the inception of the index.

The prestigious accolade was presented at the 4th Halal in Travel Awards held in Singapore, with Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan, accepting the award on Malaysia’s behalf.

In his acceptance speech, Khairul Firdaus described the recognition as a proud milestone for the nation, and a tribute to the dedication of industry players, government agencies, and local communities in positioning Malaysia as a welcoming destination for Muslim travelers worldwide.

“This award reflects the collective efforts of our tourism stakeholders who continue to champion inclusivity, accessibility and excellence in hospitality,” he said.

The GMTI, developed by CrescentRating, has been tracking the performance of destinations in the Muslim travel segment since 2015. Malaysia has consistently led the rankings, underscoring its strong commitment to building and enhancing Muslim-friendly tourism infrastructure and services.

Khairul Firdaus also acknowledged the pivotal role of the Islamic Tourism Centre (ITC), which he described as the driving force behind Malaysia’s achievements.

He highlighted ITC’s flagship initiatives, including the Muslim-Friendly Tourism and Hospitality Assurance and Recognition (MFAR) program and the Muslim-Friendly Tourist Guides (MFTG) certification, as key enablers of industry-wide service excellence.

“In Malaysia, hospitality is not an afterthought – it is part of who we are. It is deeply rooted in our culture, our heritage and our national tourism policies,” he said, adding that the ultimate goal is to ensure every traveler feels welcomed, respected and at ease.

He also expressed appreciation to CrescentRating and Mastercard for their unwavering commitment in promoting Muslim-friendly travel through platforms such as the Halal in Travel Global Summit.

As the global Muslim travel market continues to grow, Khairul Firdaus noted that recognition such as this not only encourages healthy competition among destinations, but also affirms the increasing consumer influence of Muslim traveler in shaping global tourism trends.

Looking ahead, he extended a warm invitation to travelers around the world to experience Visit Malaysia Year 2026, promising vibrant festivities, diverse cultures and unforgettable experiences. — Bernama