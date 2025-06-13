JOHOR BARU, June 13 — The Johor government plans to ask Putrajaya to return vacant federal land in Kempas to develop more affordable homes under the Johor Affordable Housing Scheme (RMMJ).

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the state is eyeing a parcel owned by the Health Ministry, The Star reported today.

“If the ministry is not using (the land), return it to the state government so we can develop RMMJ units for the rakyat,” he was quoted as saying at a ceremony to present RMMJ ownership certificates in Taman Bukit Indah today.

He said Johor is working with the federal government, private developers, and state agencies such as the Johor Islamic Religious Council to boost RMMJ supply.

The state has received over 85,000 RMMJ applications and aims to build 100,000 homes by 2030.

“We have already completed 10 RMMJ projects and we expect to see the completion of more affordable housing developments in Iskandar Puteri, Tebrau, Kulai, Batu Pahat, Kluang and Segamat for this year and next year,” Onn Hafiz was quoted as saying.

On May 27, Kempas assemblyman Ramlee Bohani proposed that unused federal land be repurposed through land swaps for public housing.



