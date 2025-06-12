KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Less than two weeks after a man killed his wife by slashing her throat with a vegetable knife, another murder has rocked the district of Tangkak, Johor — this time involving two foreign nationals.

The latest incident occurred around 7pm last night, when a Myanmar man was fatally stabbed with a sharp weapon, believed to be a knife, at a rented house along Jalan Kemajuan, according to a report published in Harian Metro.

According to police, a quarrel had broken out between the victim and the suspect, a 24-year-old Myanmar national, who fled the scene after the attack.

Tangkak district police chief Superintendent Roslan Mohd Talib said the suspect holds a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card.

Efforts to track down the suspect are ongoing, and police have urged anyone with information to contact the Tangkak District Police Headquarters (IPD) hotline at 06-9785222 or the investigating officer at 019-2699573.

On June 2, a woman was killed by her husband after a heated argument at a house in Taman Cahaya, Bukit Gambir.

That case only came to light the following day when the suspect surrendered at a police station.