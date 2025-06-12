KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki has confirmed that one or two individuals will soon be charged in court over the alleged mining scandal in Sabah.

Speaking at a press conference after an MACC event, Azam said an official announcement would be made shortly on the individuals to be prosecuted.

“I will make an announcement very soon about the one or two individuals to be charged in court,” he said.

Earlier on June 6, MACC sources revealed that investigation papers had been completed and submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers, with several individuals identified as potential suspects.

The alleged scandal surfaced in 2024 after leaked videos showed purported discussions involving bribery and misconduct related to mineral exploration projects in Sabah, implicating several state assemblymen.

Last month, MACC said it had finalised a forensic report on the controversial video clips.

Azam had previously stated that initial versions of the videos were too heavily edited to be credible.

In a separate update, Azam said investigations into the alleged misappropriation of sukuk funds for a Klang Valley highway project are expected to conclude in one to two months, citing the need for detailed document and financial analysis.

The probe recently saw MACC officers record a six-hour statement from a corporate figure with a “Tan Sri” title, with questioning ongoing at the individual’s Kuala Lumpur residence.