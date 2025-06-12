GERIK, June 12 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke has cautioned the bus driver involved in the fatal crash that killed 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students here against making unverified claims about the vehicle’s condition.

The Star Online reported Loke as saying, the driver’s statement that the bus’s brakes had failed was yet to be confirmed through technical inspection by Puspakom.

“I’m not sure if the driver made the claim to protect himself, but it cannot be taken at face value,” Loke reportedly told reporters after visiting the crash site and inspecting the vehicle at the Gerik district police headquarters today.

“I want to remind the driver not to say things that may not be true. These matters can be verified through mechanical tests,” he said.

He added that Puspakom had completed a brake system inspection and the results are expected within the next two days.

Anthony Loke speaking to the reporters after inspection on the ground. — Bernama pic

The early morning crash, which occurred on Wednesday, claimed the lives of 15 UPSI students after the bus lost control and overturned.

Loke also used the incident to remind all public transport operators to conduct their own internal inspections and safety audits, known as JISA, before the Road Transport Department (JPJ) steps in.

“JISA is not new. Operators are aware of it, but compliance remains weak,” he said.

Loke said the ministry would strengthen enforcement of JISA and carry out large-scale inspections across all public transport operators, including bus and lorry services.