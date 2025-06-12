KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Nine passengers escaped unharmed after the double-decker bus they were travelling in crashed into the rear of a tow truck at Kilometre 311.4 of the North-South Expressway northbound, near Tapah, early this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the department received an emergency call about the incident at 1.28am, according to a report published in Utusan Malaysia today.

“All nine passengers on the bus did not sustain any injuries.

“The bus driver, who was trapped in his seat, was successfully extricated by firefighters using specialised rescue equipment. He suffered injuries to his right leg,” he said.

The injured driver was taken to the nearest hospital for further treatment via ambulance.

Meanwhile, the tow truck driver and his assistant were not injured in the incident.