KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — The decomposed body of a woman, believed to be a foreigner, was found on the beach at Kampung Tumbuk in Tanjung Sepat, Selangor, on Saturday.

Kuala Langat district police chief Superintendent Akmalrizal Radzi said the discovery was made following a distress call received at about 12.45pm, according to a report published by Free Malaysia Today.

“The body was found lying on the shoreline,” he said in a statement.

Initial investigations revealed no signs of foul play, and the case has been classified as sudden death.

Akmalrizal said attempts to trace the woman’s next of kin or acquaintances have so far been unsuccessful.

No one has come forward to identify or claim the body.