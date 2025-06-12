KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — The integration of a vertical school concept within the Rumah Bakat Madani housing project in Penang is expected to enhance student safety and ease the transportation cost burden on families, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said that incorporating educational elements into residential development is part of the Madani Government’s initiative to build compassionate neighbourhoods and foster community development based on Madani values.

Anwar said this approach underscores the government’s commitment to promoting holistic well-being for the people, rather than focusing solely on physical structures and architectural design.

“The planned vertical school element, integrated with the housing project, aims to ensure student safety, and I believe it can also help families save on transportation costs,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He also stressed that the Madani Government places strong emphasis on expediting project approvals through collaboration across ministries, agencies and with the involvement of state governments.

Anwar said the project is an initiative involving private developer SkyWorld, aimed at enabling low- and middle-income groups to own affordable homes.

“I was informed that the development will also include essential infrastructure and comprehensive facilities such as schools and childcare centres, surau, commercial spaces, as well as landscaped areas and parks,” he said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister attended a presentation session on the project concept with the developer’s representatives in Putrajaya. — Bernama