KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The site of the tragic accident, which claimed the lives of 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students, yesterday, has been identified as one of the key sections of the East-West Highway (JRTB) slated for upgrading, with RM55 million allocated for improvements this year.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said that since 2023, various initiatives have been undertaken to enhance the Gerik-Jeli route, particularly along the FT04 federal road.

He noted that in June 2023, an allocation of RM30 million was approved for the reconstruction of sections of the JRTB. Two months later, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced an additional RM30 million to further upgrade the route.

“This allocation has been utilised to upgrade and maintain several critical sections of FT04,” he said, in a Facebook post.

He added that ongoing works include road resurfacing, and the repair of facilities, bridges, street lights, and traffic lights along both directions of the route.

Nanta said that all upgrading works on FT04 were completed in phases between July and August 2023, with a total cost of RM55.73 million, based on road damage assessments conducted through the pavement condition assessment (PCA).

He added that, in 2024, RM7.2 million had been allocated for various repair works at several other sections of the route.

Nanta said that, while the police investigation into the tragic accident early Monday morning is still ongoing, he has received various reactions regarding the road conditions, which have gone viral on social media.

“As I have emphasised before, the ministry remains fully committed to ensuring that road infrastructure is safe and comfortable for all users.

“At the same time, I must stress that road safety is a shared responsibility, including that of road users themselves,” he said.

Monday’s tragic incident involved a chartered bus carrying UPSI students from Jertih, Terengganu, to their campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak. The bus overturned following a collision at KM53 of JRTB, near Tasik Banding, Gerik, claiming the lives of 15 students.

The crash also left 33 others injured, including the bus driver, his assistant, and three passengers of the Perodua Alza. — Bernama