KOTA BHARU, June 11 — The General Operations Force (PGA) arrested four Malaysian men and two Thai women for entering the country illegally through illegal jetties in Rantau Panjang, along the Malaysian-Thai border yesterday.

PGA South-east Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the six individuals were found to have entered Malaysia through illegal jetties, and all of them were without valid travel documents.

He said all of them were arrested while attempting to enter the country via the Parkir, Pohon Jambu and MCA illegal jetties between 8.45am and 1.30pm.

“The arrests were the result of patrols by members through Op Taring Wawasan. Five of them were arrested under Section 5(2) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, while the other, who was the car driver, was arrested under Section 55(e) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,” he said in a statement today

He said three of the male suspects tested positive for the drug, Ketamine and Meth.

Meanwhile, Nik Ros Azhan said the PGA team also detained a vehicle suspected of carrying an illegal immigrant on the Rantau Panjang-Pasir Mas Highway yesterday.

He said a Myanmar woman, who was a passenger in the car, was arrested for failing to produce any valid travel documents.

The driver, a 34-year-old local man, was detained under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Act 2007, he added. — Bernama