MECCA, June 11 — Malaysian pilgrim Jamaliah Masron died at the Emergency Clinic at Abraj Al Janadriyah Building here on June 9 due to a heart attack.

The 68-year-old woman, from Kota Tinggi, Johor, breathed her last at 6.05pm local time.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said Malaysia recorded 11 deaths so far of its pilgrims in the Holy Land during this 1446H/2025M Haj season.

“The Malaysian government and the Pilgrims Fund Board (TH) expressed their sadness over the death of the pilgrims concerned. TH made all the necessary funeral arrangements, including for the funeral prayers at the Grand Mosque and burial in the Holy Land of Makkah,” he said in a statement here.

He said the next of kin of the deceased in Malaysia had also been informed about the death of their loved ones by TH.

“We would like to express our condolences to the families of all the deceased and pray that their souls may be blessed and placed among the righteous,” he added.

So far, 10 cases of Malaysian pilgrims who died in Mecca have been confirmed to have been caused by heart attacks, while another was due to a bacterial infection and organ failure. — Bernama