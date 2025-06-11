GEORGE TOWN, June 11 — Penang is calling on Melaka to adhere to Unesco heritage building guidelines to preserve the joint heritage inscription of both cities.

Penang tourism and creative economy committee chairman Wong Hon Wai said he had read about some building issues in Melaka.

“So, in Melaka, they need to adhere to heritage preservation guidelines as well,” he told reporters today.

He said Melaka and George Town were jointly inscribed as Unesco World Heritage site so both cities must adhere to Unesco guidelines to maintain the status.

He said since the inscription in 2008, George Town has implemented various measures to protect the heritage site.

“We are not only preserving heritage buildings but we are also protecting intangible heritage in George Town,” he said.

He said since the inscription, George Town World Heritage Incorporated was established to implement heritage preservation measures.

He said the state had also approved a heritage enactment to protect the heritage site.

“We have implemented various initiatives, not only on building restoration, to safeguard our heritage,” he said.

He said George Town’s status is not under threat due to the measures the state had implemented since 2008.

He said the state was strict when it comes to development projects within the Unesco heritage site.

However, since it was a joint nomination with Melaka, he said the Melaka will also have to implement measures to safeguard the heritage of the city.

Before this, there were reports of gentrification and commercial development in Melaka that were seen as a threat the joint Unesco status.

Similarly, over the years, heritage groups have raised concerns on gentrification and development in George Town that could threaten its Unesco status.