PUTRAJAYA, June 10 — The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) will provide RM1,000 each in immediate aid to 10 students from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) warded in the intensive care units of two hospitals in Perak.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the donations are through Yayasan Kebajikan Negara under the “Skim Pemberian Ehsan Kepada Keluarga Mangsa”.

She said her deputy, Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad, will visit the affected students on her behalf.

“Eight students are being treated at Taiping Hospital, while two are in Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun, Ipoh,” she told reporters after officiating the Women Seminar 2025 “EmpowerHER: Engage Energise Elevate”, here today.

Nancy said the ministry will also look into aid and support for the families of those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

“I think the families need time to grieve as well. It is not just about giving money. What they need most right now is emotional support,” she said, adding that the ministry is ready to offer the services of professional counsellors.

“But we cannot simply show up immediately, people are still devastated,” she said.

The tragic crash occurred between 12.30 am and 1 am yesterday on the East-West Highway near Tasik Banding, when a chartered bus carrying UPSI students from Jertih to Tanjung Malim overturned after colliding with a Perodua Alza.

The accident claimed the lives of 15 students and left 33 others injured, including the bus driver, his assistant, and the Alza’s driver and three passengers. — Bernama