KUANTAN, June 10 — A total of 75 houses were damaged following heavy rain and strong winds that struck several areas in Temerloh yesterday evening.

According to the Temerloh District Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, the incident occurred around 5pm and affected residents in Taman Sri Kerinau, Kampung Pulau Terap, Taman Pamah Kasih, Taman Pulai Bistari, and Kampung Batu 4 1/2 along Jalan Maran.

“No injuries or fatalities were reported, and no temporary relief centres have been opened so far,” the statement read.

The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) has been deployed to the affected areas to assess the situation, gather data, and distribute food aid to residents. — Bernama