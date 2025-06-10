IPOH, June 10 — A total of 15 victims injured in the crash involving a bus carrying Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students and a Perodua Alza along Jalan Raya Timur-Barat (JRTB) near Tasik Banding, Gerik, yesterday are still being treated in hospital while 18 others have been discharged.

Perak state health department director Dr Feisul Idzwan Mustapha said 10 are in Taiping Hospital, two in Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here and three others (from the family in the Perodua Alza) are in Baling Hospital, Kedah.

“Eighteen others have been discharged and allowed to return home,” he told Bernama today, adding that those hospitalised are in stable condition.

Also, nine mental health and psychosocial support teams have been mobilised to provide support to the crash victims and their families.

Yesterday’s crash killed 15 UPSI students when the bus they were on overturned in the crash. Another 33 were injured, including the bus driver and attendant, and the Perodua Alza driver. — Bernama