KOTA KINABALU, June 10 — Authorities have closed Bohey Dulang Island in the Tun Sakaran Marine Park for four days from today, following a crocodile sighting in its waters.

Sabah Parks announced the closure from June 10 to 13 to carry out risk mitigation efforts.

“The closure is to facilitate crocodile risk mitigation operations by Sabah Parks, Wildlife Department, and the police.

“This closure is necessary to ensure smooth operations and public safety during the period,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

Bohey Dulang is a popular island-hopping stop known for its panoramic views and hiking trail.

It is the second largest island in the park and located about 30 minutes by boat from mainland Semporna.

Sabah has recorded a rise in crocodile-human conflict in recent years, including fatal attacks between 2020 and 2022 in Kinabatangan, Semporna, Sandakan, Lahad Datu, Kota Belud, and Tawau.

Even Tanjung Aru beach in the state capital was briefly closed off for water activities due to a crocodile sighting.

Although crocodiles are protected under wildlife laws, they may be captured or culled if they pose an imminent threat.

Wildlife experts say the spike in encounters is less about overpopulation and more about habitat loss, including riverbank development, mangrove clearing, and dwindling prey.



