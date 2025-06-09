KUANTAN, June 9 — A research officer lost more than RM600,000 after falling victim to a bogus share investment scheme.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 57-year-old woman was first lured into the scheme after being added to a WhatsApp group on March 21.

She made an initial investment of RM14,000 and managed to withdraw a RM1,000 return, which gave her the confidence to continue investing.

“Between April 23 and June 4, she made 28 transactions amounting to over RM600,000 to three different bank accounts using her savings,” he said in a statement today.

The victim grew suspicious when she attempted to withdraw RM50,000, only to be told she needed to pay RM200,000 in service charges.

Realising she had been scammed, she lodged a police report at the Rompin police headquarters yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama